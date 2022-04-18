Mary Katherine Tambrella

SANTA FE — Mary Katherine McCullough Tambrella, 82, of Santa Fe, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at her home surrounded by all of her family.
Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, April 21st, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church by Reverend David Harris, Celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson. Visitation will be 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 20th at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. A Vigil Service will begin at 7 p.m. Rosary will be read by the Knights of Columbus and the Altar Society.
Mrs. Tambrella was born September 27, 1939 in Texas City, Texas to Lillie and Samuel "Mac" McCullough. She was raised and lived in Texas City, Texas for 50 years. She married Joseph Anthony Tambrella on October 11, 1958 where they lived in Texas City till they moved to Santa Fe in January 1991 where she lived the remaining 30 years of her life.
She was a proud member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Texas City for 51 years and then of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock for over 30 years. She was a member of the St. Mary's Alter Society for over 50 years, the Our Lady of Lourdes Alter Society for over 30 years, and a member of the Bereavement Committee for 20 years. She taught CCD classes at St. Mary's and was an Advisor for the St. Mary's CYO for 18 years. She has been an Extraordinary Minister for Our Lady of Lourdes for 30 years.
She graduated from Texas City High School in 1957 and she was a proud alumnus where she was Cheer Leader and longtime friend of many other graduates. While in high school she was All Tournament Basketball, All Tournament Softball, Interscholastic League Track, All State Badminton and Archery Playoffs.
She was also a member of the Galveston Krewe of Gambrinus for 20 years and was a volunteer helper with the Knights of Columbus for 15 years. She loved her Santa Fe Bunco Group.
She was preceded in death by her parents S.T. (Mac) and Lillie McCullough and very close friends, Father Tim Bucek, Bonnie Cotton, Carloyn Urbani and George Black.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years and 6 months, Joseph Anthony Tambrella; brother, Sam McCullough and wife, Karen; son, Mike Tambrella and wife Genny; daughter, Julie Jannett and husband, Bubba; son, Jeff Tambrella and wife Miriam; grandchildren, Amanda Myers and husband Ricky, Corey Jannett and wife, Heather, Anthony Tambrella, Alexis Tambrella and fiancée, Shane Duenes; great-grandchildren, Emma Hansen, Samantha Myers, Wimberley Myers, Lincoln Jannett, Theodore Jannett and Rosemary Jannett.
Pallbearers will be Corey Jannett, Anthony Tambrella, Ricky Myers, Shane Duenes, Cam Guthier, and Ronny Graber.
Alternate pallbearers will be Flukey Urbani, Paul Rochner and Mo Wisdom.
The family would like to thank Essential Hospice & Palliative Services for their love and support. We are so grateful for your compassion and kindness that you showed Mary Katherine during her illness and her darkest times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.