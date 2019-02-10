Jacqueline “Jackie” Ann Stanford Bowling, 52, died unexpectedly at her home in Mont Belview, TX on Dec.19, 2018.
Jackie was born on Sept. 9, 1966 in Houston, TX to Marvin Stanford and Shirley Ainsworth. She married her first love Garry Bowling in 1984 and they welcomed 3 children. She graduated from the Wilford School of Cosmetology in 1988.
Jackie is survived by her father, Marvin Stanford, sisters Tammy Henley, Kristi Stanford and Dianna Shaver, and brother, Benny Shaver and her children, Garry, Brandi, and Danielle & 10 grandchildren. Preceded in death by her mothers, Shirley Ainsworth and Linda Stanford.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Thurs., February 14, 2019 from 4:30pm - 6:30pm.
