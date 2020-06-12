Joy Robisheaux, age 84, went to her eternal rest on Wednesday, June 11, 2020 in Texas City, Texas. Leatrice Joy was born November 14, 1935, at St. Mary's Hospital in Galveston, Texas to Archie Robert Lee and Dorothy Rocille Lee(Harrison). Raised in Texas City where she met and married the love of her life Dr. Joseph P. Robisheaux Sr. on July 7, 1956. They had 2 children, Joseph Jr. and Dana Renee.
Joy was a stay at home Mom, who was always ready to shuttle her kids and everyone else's to school and sporting events. Joy always believed you should never judge a book by its cover, but by its contents and to love and respect all people no matter where they came from. She volunteered as a Pink Lady at Mainland Hospital. She enjoyed Bowling, Bingo and her Houston Astros.
Joy was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, her parents, her Step Father Brad Treadwell and her brother-in-law Richard McCreavy. Survived by her son Joseph(Colleen), daughter Dana Renee, sister Sharon McCreavy, brother Brad(Peggy) Treadwell, sister-in-law Judy(Clark)Fletcher. Grandchildren Justin Yeats, Chad Yeats, Danielle Robisheaux, Natalie Robisheaux (Tyler), Callie Robisheaux(Valerie), Angela Robisheaux, great grandchildren Sophie, Zoraya, Kaiia, Phoenix, numerous nieces and nephews, and grand puppies and kitties.
Graveside Services will be at Grace Memorial Cemetery, Hitchcock, Tx on June 15, 2020 at 2:00pm. Arrangement under the direction of the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
