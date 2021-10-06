GALVESTON — Reginald Lee Loudermilk, known to family and friends as Reg, passed away on July 25, 2021, after a brief illness following a stroke. Reg was born October 14, 1944, and always lived life his own way celebrating his music, building, and riding classic Harley Davidson motorcycles, restoring wooden boats including significant work on the Tall Ship Alyssa, acoustic guitars, stamp collecting, making homemade Texas chili, and drinking black cowboy coffee or a cold, classic Budweiser with a Camel no filter or Havana cigar.
A resident of Galveston since 1988 and a fixture in the music scene Reg will be missed by the many good friends who shared his love of an open mic. Given a guitar at the age of eight Reg says he fell in love with music. He began playing in bands throughout junior high, high school and college. He joined the Marine Corps and served during Viet Nam from 1965 to 1966. He pursued his music throughout his time in service. While he was stationed in San Diego, he joined a group whose claim to fame was backing up Donna Lauren, “the Dr. Pepper girl “, on American Dance Time, the local TV show. In Viet Nam he played in a group that performed at the Arthur Godfrey talent show in Da Nang. After he was discharged from the Marine Corps, he studied music at North Texas State University where he says he learned to play “all the instruments”.
In his own words Reg shared “I’ve been playing music all my life and have performed all types of music from classical to jazz. I found jazz to be the most rewarding form of musical expression. It was from the jazz greats of the day such as Cole Porter, Miles Davis, George Gershwin, Benny Goodman and others that I came to realize that here was a composite of all music from classical to folk all embedded in jazz.” He will be especially missed at the Hotel Galvez where he and his longtime friends Bryan Guevin and Cary Eaves, entertained patrons for years with a repertoire of more than 300 jazz classics from the 30s 40s and 50s. In an interview Reg gave in 2016 he was asked what he would like to be doing in ten years. He replied, “playing music”. Keep playing, Reg.
Reg was preceded in death by his father Ralph Loudermilk, his mother Helen Sheridan Graham and his stepfather Robert Graham. He is survived by his sister, Bonnie Graham Shelby, her husband Patrick Shelby and nephews Clay Tucker and Stratton Lewis, all of Dallas. A celebration of Reg’s life will be held on Wednesday, October 13 at 6:00 p.m. at The Grand Galvez Hotel Lounge. Friends are invited to share their memories and music.
