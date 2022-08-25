Pending services for Friday, August 26, 2022 Aug 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Duane TownsendTEXAS CITY, TEXAS — Duane Townsend, age 67, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Duane Townsend Service Arrangement Texas City Pass Away Texas Funeral Home × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGuest commentary: We'll all sink together when Galveston bubble burstsBen Raimer resigns from UTMB presidency, UT system saysGalveston teen to star in 'Surfside Girls' TV seriesBody found outside Texas City auto shopJealousy led to La Marque homicide, attorneys argueUvalde proves Santa Fe shooting response was flawed, families sayWork on Hotel Lucine progresses; La Brisa buys Bubba's Shrimp Palace propertyUnidentified body found near Galveston shopping centerAngler finds man hanging from tree near Galveston causewayDA worried about prosecutor shortage, burnout CollectionsSand-crafters hit the beach for annual competitionWhen the cows came homeVintage warbirds line the tarmac at first Moody Gardens Air, Car & Boat Show in GalvestonFall Sports PreviewGood Ole Days are here again in HitchcockBirds, people fish on island's East End CommentedRaid on Trump's house was the last straw for me (255) Guest commentary: Jan. 6 traitors must be punished to protect the republic (83) New climate bill is a good step, but is it too late? (82) I'll support Beto against the 'gun gluttons' (66) Operation Lone Star needs a deeper look (62) On monkeypox and everything else, just state the facts (62) Ferry landing security checks are stupid (44) We must continue teaching about slavery in our history (44) Guest commentary: GOP is using a odd definition of 'freedom' (44) Renewables rise: Surge in wind and solar energies helps keep the AC on in Texas (42)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.