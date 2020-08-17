Roger “PaPa” Dahme

SANTA FE—Mr. Roger “PaPa” Dahme, 84, passed from this life Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Santa Fe. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.

Claire Chisolm Rhoads

Claire Chisolm Rhoads, 76, of Dickinson, passed away August 15, 2020. Service are pending with Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson.

Larry Mark Whittington, Sr.

BOGATA—Mr. Larry Mark Whittington, Sr., 55, passed from this life Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Houston. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.

