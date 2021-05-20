Odelia Benefield Stevenson

TEXAS CITY — Viewing is from 11am-12pm, Funeral Service is from 12-1:30pm on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Carnes Funeral Home will utilize the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors 5410 FM 1765 (facing Hwy. 3) in Texas City for this service. Interment will be at 2pm at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock.

