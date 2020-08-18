Julio Anthony Esparza, Sr.
Julio Anthony Esparza, Sr. passed away on August 16, 2020 in Galveston, Texas. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.
Bessie Mae Free Parker
ATTWOOD—Mrs. Bessie Mae Free Parker, 78, passed from this life Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Aaron J. Temple
TEXAS CITY—Aaron J. Temple, 87, departed this life on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at HCA Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
