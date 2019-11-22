John W. Jacobson
John W. Jacobson, 87, a long time Texas City resident, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, in Richmond, Texas. Funeral services are pending at the Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Yolanda Elizabeth Sowell
Yolanda Elizabeth Sowell, 37, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300 www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com
Mercedes Quesada
Mercedes Quesada, age 89, of Hitchcock, Texas, passed away on Wednesday 11-20-2019. Services are entrusted to Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Mary Luz Padilla
Mary Luz Padilla, 93, of Texas City, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. Funeral services are pending at the Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
