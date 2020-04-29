Jean Raebrelle Butler Wood, 91, born April 30, 1928, deceased March 25th 2020.
Due to the COVID situation a small grave-side service was held at Forest Park East in League City presided by Rev. Robert Phillips. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Jean is survived by her four children, 7 Grandchildren, 5 Great Children, and numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
A life-long resident of League City and a descendant of the Butler family who moved in the area in the mid-1800s, Jean was born to Ray and Therreheal Hammer Butler in Fort Worth Texas. Jean married Dan Wood from Texas City and they raised their four children in League City.
Spanning over 30 years, Jean’s career involved the American Oil Company (surviving the SS Grandcamp disaster), the Methodist Church in League City, and Joske’s (Dillards).
Jean loved her Beach home in Bolivar Texas, and spent quality time there with family and friends. Her family and friends will miss her kindness, wisdom and grace, and goodwill.
