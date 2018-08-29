After a 12-year courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma, John Edward Fernandez, Sr., 66, passed away on August 27, 2018 at his home in Santa Fe, Texas surrounded by loved ones.
He was born in Texas City, Texas on February 6, 1952 to Peter H. Fernandez, Sr. and Virginia Fernandez (Doherty). John was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Ginny Fernandez; daughter, Tammie Fernandez and stepson, Lee Bankhead IV.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Alicia Fernandez; daughters, Margarita Pandanell and husband Michael and Tiffany Fernandez; sons, John E. Fernandez, Jr. and wife Jennifer, Christopher Fernandez, and Jeremiah Jones; stepdaughters, Jennifer Soria and husband Everardo, and Rachel Hunter; stepson, Billy Hunter and wife Tisha; siblings, Peter H. Fernandez, Jr., Mary McMurray, and Betty Smith. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, one great grandchild, numerous nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. He is a retiree from Amoco Oil Refinery in Texas City.
“PaPa” was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be deeply missed by all.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 1, 2018 with a visitation from 10:00 -11:00 a.m., at Emken- Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas.
Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas. Pastor Greg Lackey of Santa Fe Christian Church will be officiating. A reception will be held at Santa Fe Christian Church, located at 13602 FM 1764, Santa Fe, Tx 77517.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MD Anderson Hospital. gifts.mdanderson.org
