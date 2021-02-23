Steven Michael Adams

BEDIAS — Here you go, Steve...Steven Adams, of Bedias, TX, passed away at his home on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Steve was born on July 29, 1960, in Texas City, TX to Johnnie and Joan (Hein) Adams. He was employed by World Energy in Galena Park, TX.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Leah Miller (niece), and John Michael Adams (nephew). He is survived by his wife, Gaye (Snowball) Adams, daughters: Mercedes Rackley (Joe), Brandi Boring (David), and Lily Miller, son: Chase Wilson, grandchildren: Addison and Aubrey Rackley, Seth, Kylee, Kendalyn, and Nathan Wilson, siblings: John Adams and Debra Adams, and numerous nieces and a nephew.
Memorials may be given to Brazos Valley Hospice. Family and friends may share condolences or a special memory at www.dayfuneralhome.net.
