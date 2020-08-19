Deanna Darlene “Dee” Harrington, of Brazoria, Texas, passed August 11, 2020, at seventy-eight years old.
Deanna was born in Galveston, Texas to Fred and Melvina Mraz. She is survived by her devoted husband of sixty years, Randall Harrington; son, Michael Harrington and wife, Tracey, daughter, Denise Holley and husband, George; along with five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Deanna is also survived by her sister, Mary Mraz, two nieces, and three nephews.
Deanna was a lifelong student, who was always curious to learn something new. She loved music, sewing, cooking, gardening, travel, and reading. She especially loved sharing her knowledge with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00 am Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Brazoria with Father Tin Pham officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Deanna’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association or St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
