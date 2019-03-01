HITCHCOCK—Alice Hamm, longtime resident of Hitchcock, Texas, passed away Tuesday morning, February 26, 2019, at the age of 100 years, 5 months and 17 days.
Alice was born in Yanush, Oklahoma on September 9, 1918 to Thomas and Elen Long.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Doris Humphrey, Reva Long, Lola Steckler and Betty Rummerfield, and her brothers, Jack Long, Robert Long and Tommy Long.
Alice married George Hamm in 1938. George and Alice enjoyed 44 years of marriage until his death in 1983. In 1942 they had their first child, son George Hamm who resides in Austin, Texas with his wife, Susie, and a second child, son John Hamm who resides in Galveston, Texas.
Alice is survived by her two sons, grandsons, John Hamm and wife, Jill, of Bayou Vista, Texas, David Hamm and wife, Crystal, of Round Rock, Texas and Ryan Hamm and wife, Heather, of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by three great grandchildren, Taylor Hamm of Round Rock, Carly Hamm and Victoria Hamm of Austin, Texas.
Alice was a resident of Hitchcock for 74 years. After her husband’s death, she continued to live an independent life for the next 34 years at her home located on Henckel Drive. She was a strong willed woman and managed to care for herself for many years. As health problems mounted and it was evident she could no longer manage to care for herself, she was moved in 2018 to a personal care facility in Hitchcock where she lived out the remainder of her life.
Family members and close friends will gather for a private graveside service. Alice will be interred next to her husband at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family would like to offer their special thanks to her caregivers at Season’s Personal Care, her personal friends, Joyce Davis and Mary Ann Gately who were her rock for many years and Glenda Owens for her care and generosity.
Those who wish may make memorials in the form of donations to the Disabled American Veterans Charity.
