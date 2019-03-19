Helen Ruth Sweeney, 91, joined her heavenly family Tuesday, March 6, 2019. She was born on June 14, 1927 in Cameron, Texas to the late Clara and F.L. Baldridge.
Helen was married to James L. Sweeney for 55 years.
She was an avid competitive bowler, loved to travel, and never knew a stranger. After retiring from Schreiber and Miller Furniture, she volunteered many hours at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City. She enjoyed gardening, shopping, crafting and sharing her sense of humor. However, her passion was her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her beloved friend, Arnie Villela; sons Richard Sweeney (Jo) of League City, Larry Sweeney of Bayou Vista, and Tim Sweeney (Grace) of Yoakum; grandchildren, Greg Drummond (Sylvia) of Houston, Shannon Sweeney (Crystal) of League City, Cheryl Psencik (Tommy) of Yoakum, Julianne Sweeney of Bayou Vista, Ryan Sweeney (Susan) of Yoakum; great grandchildren, Kendall Delvige, Kendall Drummond, Brody Psencik, Carson Sweeney, and Briley Sweeney.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband James L. Sweeney, sisters Susie and Joanne Baldridge.
A private service will be held at a later date per Helen’s request.
