Funeral service for Paul Lock will be held today at 2:00pm at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, TX. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX.
Graveside service for Isaac Semont, Jr. will be held today at 1:00pm at Forest Park East Cemetery under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Celebration of life service for Tamara Singleton will be held today at 9:00am in the Chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
