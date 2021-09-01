TEXAS CITY — Maxey Ray Van Houten, 81, of Texas City, Texas, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland.
Maxey was born March 11, 1940, in Spring Hill, Texas. After graduating from high school in Gladewater, Texas, he proudly served in the US Army from September 1958 through June 1961 when he was honorably discharged. Maxey retired from AMOCO Oil in 1995.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Dwight Van Houten and Ruby Lary Van Houten, 3 brothers and 1 sister.
Survivors include his sister, Yvonne Lee and brother, Roy Van Houten, both of Gladewater, TX., daughter Kim White of Santa Fe, TX, son Maxey Van Houten, Jr. of Texas City, TX., 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, a Celebration of Life will be held for family members only.
