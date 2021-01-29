TEXAS CITY —
Leon Layton Boone passed peacefully at his home on January 28, 2021, at the age of 70. He was born on June 28, 1950 in Texas City, Texas to parents Glenn and Leah Boone.
Leon was born and raised in Texas City, Texas, and he graduated from Texas City High School in 1969. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Sam Houston University in 1974. While in college, Leon worked for Weingarten’s Grocery Store, and after graduation, the Borden Cheese Co. in 1976. He then began working in the “beer business”, as Leon liked to call it. He worked as a salesman for Coors Beer in Galveston, Texas, and then went on to work for the Lone Sar Beer Distributor in Galveston. He managed two Budweiser Distributorships in West Columbia and Conroe until 1989 when he purchased a Pepperidge Farm Distributorship that he operated for 28 years.
Leon was a wonderful husband, father, and friend to many. He was a very loving, caring, giving, and a thoughtful man. He had a down to earth sense of humor, and he loved to tell great stories. Leon had a wealth of friends and family that he loved with all his heart. He will be greatly missed by all.
Leon is preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Leah Boone.
Leon is survived by his wife of 28 years, Lycia Boone; daughter, Lindsay Boone; brother and sister-in-law, Glenn and Linda Boone; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dawn and Reagan Sumner; nephews, Jason Boone and wife , Joy; Randon Sumner and wife Brittany; Reece Sumner and wife, Lindsay; great-nephew and nieces, Rowan Sumner, Jordan and Taylor Boone, and Brooklyn Sumner.
A memorial will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 1, 2021 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center or the Salvation Army in honor of Leon Boone.
