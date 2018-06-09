Family and Friends will celebrate the life of Toni Caldwell Rodgers at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 6609 Fairwood Road in Hitchcock.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 11th. Her Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Darrell Glenn, pastor and Pastor Lloyd Caldwell Jr., officiating. Graveside Service will be at 2:00 p.m. at Lilly Island Cemetery in Camden, Texas.
Toni is survived by her children, Rodger Jackson (Leslie), Tiffany Rodgers and Elaine Rodgers (Lee McCoy, Sr.); step-children, Debra, Kathy and Darnell Curry; siblings, Gilda Peterson, Tammy Gipson (Efren) and Floyd Caldwell; 6 grandchildren; and a host of family members and friends.
