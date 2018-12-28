Charles Vastine Rice, Jr. went to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on December 24, 2018, at the age of 86. Charles was born in 1932 to C.V. & Lucile Rice. Charles’ family moved to Galveston.
He attended Ball High School and after graduation, went to Rice Institute. Charles met the love of his life, Bonnie Joan Millo, in the Ball High School band hall in 1947. He took one look and said, “I WANT A DATE WITH HER!” Their date lasted six years, until their marriage. Bonnie was a majorette and drum major, and he was a trumpet player and band president, but he decided to become an engineer instead of a jazz trumpet player. When Bonnie graduated high school and went to University of Texas in Austin, Charles transferred from Rice Institute to UT Austin where he received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. Charles & Bonnie were married on September 5, 1953.
He began work at Pan American Petroleum Refinery in Texas City in September 1954 and was drafted into the U.S. Army in November, 1954. He served two years as a guided missile specialist in Chicago, IL. He was honorably discharged and returned to work at Pan American, which later was renamed Amoco Oil Company. He was employed at the Texas City Refinery for 39 years. He served as Manager of the Environmental Control Division during his last 18 years and retired in 1992. Charles worked as an environmental consultant for six years after retirement. He was a Texas Registered Professional Engineer for over 50 years. Charles & Bonnie also operated Bonnie’s Cakes & Catering for 25 years.
Charles enjoyed a Christian life with these priorities: Faith, Family, Friends, and Fun.
He was active in the First Baptist Church, LaMarque for over 60 years where he served as a deacon, Deacon Chairman, Church Council Chairman, Sunday School Adult Director & sang in the choir.
He also worked with the Youth Aid Project, Boy Scouts of America, La Marque Little League and the LM-TC Chamber of Commerce.
His family was always a priority. He regularly cooked lunch for 20-25 members of his family after church on Sundays and was always available whenever anyone needed help or advice.
Charles & Bonnie loved to travel and traveled in all 50 states and to 35 countries throughout the world. They made thirteen trips to Hawaii and took the whole family at various times to Hawaii. They loved snow skiing and skied in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Canada and Switzerland. They took the entire family skiing in Colorado on several occasions. They went to New Orleans twice a year to listen to Dixieland music and eat gumbo.
Charles was preceded in death by his father, C.V. Rice Sr.; mother, Lucile Rice; & infant daughter, Claudia Lucille Rice.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart & wife of 65 years, Bonnie Rice; daughter, Deborah Rice Bowman & husband, Dave; son, Charles V. Rice, III (Chuck) & wife, Cynthia; and son, Stephen B. Rice; eight grandchildren, Bryan Bowman & wife, MyHuong (Susan); Kelli Rice Fattig & husband, Lyle; Daniel Bowman & wife, Marizza; Kandice Rice & husband, Tom Nelson; Joseph Rice & wife, Danielle; Michelle Rice Cherryhomes & husband, Robbie; Charles V. Rice IV (Chuck) Rice; and Austin Rice & wife, Delralyn; and seventeen great-grandchildren, Aydan, Patrick, Emersyn, Caleb, Masyn, Carter, Cole, Ian, Zyla, Evan, Kaedyn, Madelyn, Addison, Claire, Kaeden, Charlotte & Ayden.
There will be a visitation at La Marque First Baptist Church-Painted Meadows, 7124 Autry Rd., La Marque, TX 77568 on Saturday, January 5, 2019 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. The family will have a private service at a later date. No flowers please. If you want to give, we request you give to your favorite charity.
