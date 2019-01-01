Doris Johanna Robinson age 95 of Galveston entered eternal life Sunday December 9, 2018 at The Meridian in Galveston. A memorial funeral Mass will be held 10:00am Friday, January 4, 2018 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica. Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home of Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Doris was born in Galveston, Texas December 31, 1922, where she lived with her parents, Louis and Hildegard Herbst Ricke, who preceded her in death. Doris graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1940 and entered the Dominican Convent in Houston in 1942. While with the Dominicans, she earned her BA in Education and later received a Masters of Music degree from the University of Texas in Austin.
After 25 years with the Dominican Sisters, Doris requested and received a dispensation from her vows. She taught music in Houston Public Schools.
In 1969, Doris married John Robinson, the love of her life. Together they retired and moved to Crystal Beach where they lived for 30 years. After John died, Doris moved to Galveston living most recently at the Meridian until her passing.
Doris is survived by her niece, Paula Siegel and husband Michael of Gretna, NE, and many cousins and friends.
Memorials may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Houston Retirement Fund 6501 Almeda Road — Houston, Texas 77021 or www.HoustonDominicans.org
