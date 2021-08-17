HITCHCOCK — Roslyn Rose (Jones) McDaniel was born June 16, 1965 in Galveston, Texas to James and Ethel Ray. She was raised in the loving home of Charlie & Rosalee Miles. She was baptized at an early age at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Houston, Texas. At the time of her passing, she was a member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Hitchcock, TX where she was a faithful member under the leadership of Pastor Darrell Glenn.
Roslyn “Rose” McDaniel affectionately known as Rose attended Booker T. Washington where she was a member of the Baby Ocean of Soul as a flag girl. She graduated in 1984, and then she pursued a career as cosmetologist and seamstress. She later expanded her skills to the Home Healthcare Industry.
Rose was married to the love of her life Dennis Wayne “Moon” McDaniel on August 20, 2009. To this union they combined their families for a total of 15 children.
Rose never met a stranger that was not willing to help. If you knew her, you loved her. She took great pride in taking care of her family and friends. She would feed the city of Hitchcock if she could. She was known for finding great bargains and couponing.
Rose leaves a legacy of love with her loving husband and best friend “Moon” and her loving children Stephen Andre’ Jones Sr. (Chomeka), Terrell Demond Jones, LaShaka Sade Jones, Tomeka McDaniel (Damien), adopted daughter Dawana Hayes, Samuel Jenkins, LaTricia Marshall (Robert), Cheronda Ardoin (Anthony), Andrea Craig (Jerome), David Nelson, Brandi McDaniel, Richard Anderson , Denisa Hudson (Brock), Miles Franklin and D’Shea McDaniel.
She also leaves to cherish her siblings Lloyd Jones (Lavinia), Floyd Jones, George Jones (Tonya), Thomas Miles Sr (Francis), Autherine Hasker (John), Earline Johnson (Aaron), Iris Nelson (John), Sandra Byrd (Morris) & Clara Miles, Sharon Thibodeaux (Michael) and Shirley McDaniel s with 28 grandchildren & 7 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, great nephews and a multitude of family and friends.
Rose will now be reunited with her parents James & Ethel Ray, Charlie & Rosalee Miles: her son Marcus Artez Jones: Siblings: Earl Hayes, Leonard Jones, Charles Miles (Mary), Caroline Jones, Debra Gee, Mathew McDaniel, Debra McDaniel.
There will be a public visitation held on Friday, August 20,2021 at 11am with a chapel service to begin at 12pm.
The family has asked that all attendees wear a face covering while attending the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.