Robert Lewis Aus or Big Pappa Ausberry, Sr,

HOUSTON, TEXAS — On Thursday evening, September 8, 2022, at the age of 72; Robert Lewis Ausberry Sr. was called home by his Heavenly Father. Robert was born January 16, 1950, in Galveston, TX where he accepted Christ at an early age, attended public schools and graduated from Central High School. After graduating high school, he attended North Texas State University in Denton, TX. He was later drafted into the United States Army. After his stint in the United States Army, Robert returned home to Galveston, TX and began working at American Identity Insurance Company as a Computer Tech where he remained until moving to Houston, TX. Robert L. Ausberry Sr. "Aus" or "Big Pappa" enjoyed not only watching but playing football as a young man his junior and senior year for the Central High School Bearcats. Robert also enjoyed basketball, baseball and mentoring the neighborhood and family children. His favorite past time was taking the children to Astros games and eating pizza at Pizza Inn. Besides watching sports on TV his other interest included cooking and visiting with family and friends. Robert would always make friends wherever he went, always smiling and joking around.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother Rosetta Ausberry Washington, twin brothers Ronald Ray and Donald Ray Ausberry, sister Brenda Joyce Ausberry, his grandmother, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Robert leaves to cherish his memories three sons, Calvin Ausberry (Tanji), Robert L. Ausberry, Jr., of Galveston, and Robert Scurry of Dickinson; his daughter, LaKesha Parker (Jerome) of Florida; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren, special aunt Rose Sewell; and a host of cousins, extended family, and friends.
A Celebration of Life Services will be held Saturday September 17, 2022, 11:00 am at Wynn's Funeral Home, 602 32nd St., Galveston, TX.
