GALVESTON — Dr. William L. (Bill) Glenn, Jr., DDS, died March 21, 2022 in Galveston, at Concord Assisted Living. He was 98. Born in Galveston November 12, 1923, Bill was a life-long island resident. On October 14, 1950, he married the love of his life, Sara Lillian Glenn.
In the fall of 1941, Bill started college with the intention of becoming a chemical engineer. However, in 1942, he changed his major to pre-dental and graduated from the University of Texas Dental School in June, 1946. He then served two years during WWII in the U.S. Army Corp of Dental Services, before returning to his hometown in 1948, to join his father, Dr. William L. (Bill) Glenn, Sr., in the family dental practice — Glenn Family Dental Clinic.
In 2003, after more than a half century, he retired from his clinic, and his son, William L. (Bill) Glenn, III, took the reins. As Bill, Jr. said when he retired: “I am hanging up my dental tools.”
To say that Dr. Bill Glenn, Jr., DDS, was one of Galveston’s most respected and well-known dentists, is an understatement. Bill’s father opened the Glenn Family Dental Clinic in 1919 with a commitment to “provide first-rate, quality dental and patient care.” Furthermore, he believed “that his patients not only deserved quality dental care, but personal care as well.”
Throughout his career as a prominent, caring, and very skilled dentist, Bill contributed much — not only to his profession of dentistry- but to his community as well. Throughout his career, he was extremely active in professional organizations and events related to his practice, and was most proud to have served as Vice-President of the Texas Dental Association.
Locally, William L. (Bill) Glenn, Jr. was an active and vital member of the Rotary Club of Galveston for over 70 years, having joined the Club in 1951. He served as President, was a Paul Harris Fellow, a generous donor to the Rotary Club of Galveston’s Galveston Rotary Foundation, Inc. (through the VIT initiative), a recipient of the Rotary District’s prestigious Roll of Fame award, and also honored as his club’s “Most Valuable Member.” Bill remained active in his club until his death.
For many years, Bill also served with the Galveston Free Dental Clinic until it was closed (and was replaced by the Child Development Program — an initiative of the UTMB Pediatrics Department.)
Bill was also active in local organizations and social clubs, including the Knights of Momus, the prestigious Valley of Galveston Scottish Rite (the oldest Scottish Rite body in Texas, founded in 1867), the Galveston Artillery Club, and Ducks Unlimited. The Glenns were members of Trinity Episcopal Church, and Bill was also an associate member of Moody Methodist Church.
Bill was predeceased by his parents — William L Glenn, Sr. and Gladys Glenn; Lil’s parents — Allen C. and Lillian Ater; and his brother and sister-in-law — John and Susie Glenn. He is survived by his wife, Lil; son Bill, III, and wife, Paula; daughter, Ginger Boswell, and husband, Richard; grandchildren — Truman Glenn and wife, Laila; Christi Krauss and husband, Kevin; and Sara Boswell, and husband, Patrick Hurst. Great grandchildren are Nicholas Krauss, Ella Krauss, Preston Glenn, and Lily Glenn.
More than anything else, Bill loved gatherings with his family. He also had numerous hobbies he enjoyed — especially when he could either take something apart, or build something. Bill was also a talented gunsmith. All his life, he enjoyed hunting — but mostly he enjoyed this sport when he was gathered with his friends and family... in the outdoors.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when all restrictions for COVID have been lifted.
Contributions may be made in Bill Glenn, Jr’s memory to the Rotary Club of Galveston’s Galveston Rotary Foundation, Inc., c/o Ulli Budelmann, Executive Secretary, Rotary Club of Galveston, P.O. Box 810, Galveston, Texas 77553.
