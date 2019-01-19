GALVESTON—Bettie Jeannette Walker passed from this life Thursday, January 17, 2019 in Galveston.
Bettie was born October 28, 1928 in Galveston, Texas. She married GySgt, USMC Patrick Henry Walker on November 8, 1946, and together they and their two daughters traveled across the country. After Patrick’s retirement, they settled in Galveston, where Bettie worked part-time at Sears. Bettie enjoyed hosting birthday dinners for her family, preparing each person’s favorite meal. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles was also an avid reader, and could finish two books in one day.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Napoleon and Claudia Baker; her sister, Dorothy Barnes; and her husband, Patrick Walker. Bettie is survived by two daughters, Sherry Reegan of Galveston and Cynthia Palomo of LaPorte, Tx., one son-in-law, Ernest Palomo of LaPorte, Tx., three grandchildren, Dana Reegan of Galveston and Rachel and Justin Brown of Galveston, and two great-grandchildren, Nicolas Sendejas and Madison Reegan of Galveston.
Bettie’s family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, Monday, January 21, 2019 at Malloy & Son Funeral Home in Galveston. Her going home celebration will be held Tuesday, January 22, 2019 beginning at 10:00 am at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Galveston with burial following at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
