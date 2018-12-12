GALVESTON—Victoria Flores, age 91, of Galveston died Monday December 10, 2018 at her residence in Galveston.
Funeral Mass is 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 14, 2018 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where a rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. www.carnesbrothers.com
Born July 17, 1927 in Beaumont, Texas to Francisco Gonzales and Demetria Rodriguez Gonzales, Victoria was employed with UTMB retiring with over 52 years of service. She was a faithful member of St. Patrick Catholic Church a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many people. She will be missed and loved forever.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Nelo Flores, Sr., daughter, Linda Flores, son, Nelo Flores, Jr., sisters, Santos Serna, Janie Leyva, Cata Hernes, Petra Balli, Henrietta Delos Santos and Petra Castillo; niece Beverly Peavy; brothers, Manuel Gonzales, Gabriel Gonzales and Santiago Gonzales; in Mexico: Porfila Menchaca, Romanita Ramos, Laurence Elizondo and Raymond Gonzales.
Survivors include daughters, Antonia Flores and Juanita Flores; sons, Manuel Flores and Francisco Flores all of Galveston; grandchildren, Vickie Valdez, Veronica Nieto, Francisco Valdez and Cruz Nieto; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Daniel Gonzales, Francisco Valdez, Manuel Flores, Mario Serna, Jimmy De Los Santos and Lucas Serna.
