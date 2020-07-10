Deborah P. Young Morris

1/10/55 — 6/20/20
Long Time Resident of Galveston, Texas. Graduate of Ball High Sch., Class of 1973.
Deborah was preceded in death by her mother, the late Velma Young Harris, sister, Rosilyn Renee Young and brother, Reginald Eugene Young.
She is survived by her husband Jim Morris, Jr. of 19 years; 2 daughters, Dana N. Cole (Timothy) and Danielle Burton; grandchildren, Anjela, Madison and Roman Cole. Surviving brothers; Edward Young (Jackie), Ronald A Young, Don Young (Tina); sisters, Sandra Holmes, Yvonne Gerard, Tammie Young and Lorrie Humphrey. Deborah was a very loving and caring person.
Her Memorial Service will be July 11, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 1510 Pannell, Houston, TX. Officiated by Rev. Harvey Clemons, Jr. And she shall rest In the Arms of the Father – Guided with Love by Crowder Funeral Home, 2422 Broadway, Pearland, TX.
