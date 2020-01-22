Robert “Robbie” Reagan III, 66, of Texas City, passed away at his residence on Thursday, December 19, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born on May 29, 1953 in Galveston to Robert, Jr. and Frances Reagan. Robbie loved being a “BOI” and spent much of his life in Galveston. He graduated from Ball High School in 1971 and attended the Union Local Plumbing Trade School and became a Master Plumber. He married his high school sweetheart and had one son, Robert. He remarried a few years later and had 3 children, Flanna, Bevin and Harry, who were raised in Galveston’s west end. Robbie loved grilling “yard bird,” having family and friends over and spending time outdoors. He also enjoyed playing steel tip darts and was an avid member of several league teams. His skill won them more than a few tournaments and trophies. Robbie worked as a Master Plumber and pool business owner throughout his life until his retirement. In his later years, he met and married his wife, Cathy, who stayed by his side and provided selfless care to him until the Lord called him home.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother and father, Frances and Robert Reagan, Jr., and his sister, Sandra Cannon.
He is survived by his wife Cathy, his brother David (Kelly), his daughters Flanna and Bevin (Brad), sons Robert and Harry. In addition, he leaves behind his loving grandchildren Mina, Heidi, Bryony, Michael and Amelia as well as one great grandson Reagan.
The family will have a private graveside ceremony. A celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Brick House Tavern, 3502 Seawall Blvd., which friends and family are welcome to attend.
The family would like to share their utmost appreciation and gratitude to the Hospice Care Team whose support and kindness was invaluable.
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made in memory of Robert “Robbie” Reagan III, to Cancer.Org for the continued treatment and research of Colorectal Cancer or to a charity of your choice.
