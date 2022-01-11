GALVESTON — Michael Charles Pistone, devoted husband, father, and Paw Paw, was received into the loving arms of our Lord on January 8th, 2022, after battling courageously with a lengthy illness. He was a proud 3rd generation BOI born on November 3rd,1953 to John and Priscilla Pistone. Michael attended Galveston public schools and was a proud 71' graduate of Ball High School.
Michael's love of the island was evident in everything he did. He started his career at age 15 at Sea Arama Marineworld and by age 19 was the Food Operations Supervisor for the entire amusement park. Thus began his love for the hospitality industry where he happily spent the next 40+ years, receiving numerous awards and accolades for his leadership, management, and customer relation skills. As general manager he developed his last property into an AAA Four Diamond resort and maintained it for over a decade. Mike was most proud of the many life-long relationships he built with his employees.
Everyone who knew Mike, knew that his family was the most important part of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Anthony Pistone. Mike is survived by his wife of 43 years, Theresa Hardee Pistone, his two devoted daughters, Amanda Pistone and Kathryn Pistone (Norbert Rios), five grandchildren - Olivia, Dylan, Lachlan, Ansley and Finley, brothers Mark Pistone and Paul Pistone, brother-in-law David Hardee (Barbara), sister-in-law Loyce Park (Rodgers), and nieces and nephews - Natalie Pistone, Lucia Pistone, Randy Hardee, Craig Hardee, Brian Hardee, Danny Park, Seth Park, Sarah Park, Jason Hardee, and Meredith Wray, and his pets, Lucy and Sofia.
Michael was an active advocate for many local organizations and a large supporter of his community. He was a founding member and served as an Executive Board Member of the Galveston Hotel Lodging Association for 44 years, Galveston Parks Board member for 4 years, Tourism and Development Committee member for 12 years, Kiwanis Club for 21 years, Executive Board member of the Arts and Historic Preservation Board for 6 years, Grand 1984 Opera House Advisory Board for 5 years, Sponsor of the BHS Hospitality Program for 10 years, 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus for 25 years, Board of Directors of the Galveston Girls Softball for 5 years, and a charter member of the Mardi Gras Krewe of Gambrinus. In 2017, Mike was selected as the American Heart Association Gala Honoree and his latest accolade was the presentation of the Lifetime of Service Achievement Award from the Galveston Tourism Industry.
The family will receive visitors at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. A rosary will begin at 11:30 a.m. officiated by Deacon John Pistone. Services begin at noon with Fr. Dominic Pistone officiating. A procession will follow to Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson for gravesite services.
Pallbearers will be Mark Pistone, Paul Pistone, Seth Park, Norbert Rios, Michael Wesley and Gary Biggers. Honorary pallbearers will be Rodgers Park, David Hardee, Bob Cowan, Clifford A. Hall, Jr., and Richard DeVries.
In keeping with Mike's spirit of giving to the community, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Heart Association.
The family would prefer that all visitors wear masks to inside services.
