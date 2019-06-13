Scott
Funeral services for Benjamin Scott, III will be held today at 11 a.m. at Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, 8775 Flagship Dr., Houston TX 87029 under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
Knudson
Memorial services for Sylvia Knudson will be held today at 11 a.m. at the Knox Chapel at First Presbyterian Church in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Reed
Memorial services for Charles Reed will be held today at 10 a.m. at Clear Creek Community Church, 999 FM 270, League City, TX 77573 under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of League City.
Thomas
Memorial services for Jerry Thomas will be held today at 4 p.m. at Covenant Church, 4949 Caroline St., Houston TX 77004 under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Carroll
Funeral services for Rose Carroll will be held today at 2 p.m. at Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
