Clinton Jefferson C.J. Leggett

LA MARQUE — Clinton Jefferson Leggett (also known as C.J. or Spider) 86, of La Marque, Texas, passed away on December 10, 2020 at Clear Lake Hospital in Webster. He was born on August 30, 1934 in Pleasant Hill, Louisiana to Lula and Dewitt Leggett.
C.J. graduated from Doyline High School in Louisiana, and later moved to Texas where he married his High School sweetheart, Amy Collins. He worked for Union Carbide in Texas City, where he retired after 30+ years. He was a leader and educator in the Chemical Operation space that changed the lives of hundreds of families in Texas and Puerto Rico. Afterwards, he worked as a contractor for Carbide and Emmett Lowry Construction, and taught at College of the Mainland where he co-created the Chemical Operations curriculum. C.J. always put the Lord first. He was a faithful member of Highlands Baptist Church since 1954, serving on several committees, and volunteering as a Sunday School Teacher and Trustee. C. J. lived a life of service. He served on the Parks Board and Civil Service Board for the City of La Marque. In 1991 after his wife, Amy, had a stroke he fully retired to take care of her. He was her loving caregiver for 11 years before she passed. He was a beloved "PaPa". C.J. loved to say that "he did good for a boy from Doy,' and "he was put on this earth to be a caretaker" and we couldn't agree more.
C.J. is preceded in death by his mother and father; his wife, Amy; & five of his six brothers. He is survived by his sons, Randal L. Leggett of La Marque & Jeffrey W. Leggett and his wife Janice of Texas City; four grandchildren, Kristin, Kelsi, Whitney & Josh; two great-grandchildren, Ajia & Ashton; brother, Roy Leggett; & numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 3:00pm-4:00pm with a funeral service beginning at 4:00pm at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, with Arlen Woody officiating. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Minden, Louisiana.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Lewis (Mac) McGaffey, Bo Hunter, Pete Rygaard, Robert Wagner, Chad Sullivan, Ed Miller, Arlan Woody, Michael McNeally, Hugh Barrett, and Moose Meadows.
The family of Clinton C.J. Leggett would like to express our unwavering gratitude and appreciation to everyone for their love and concern through prayers flowers cards & visits. A special thanks to the 6th Flr Heart Center nursing staff @ Clear Lake Regional for the excellent care provided to him and our family. Also, a special thank you to Ms. Deanie Barrett for all your love and support to the Leggett Family.
The CDC Covid-19 Guideline of wearing a mask and social distancing is required and seating is limited.
