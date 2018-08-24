Marie Devona, 86, of Santa Fe, Texas, passed away August 22, 2018, in La Marque.
Marie was born May 3, 1932, to Zula and Robert Puckett in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Tony Devona, Jr.; daughter Paula Ellis; and brother, Robert Earl Puckett.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory of her daughters, Cheryl Devona, and Donna Head and husband Donnie Head; sons Jimmy Devona and wife Gale, and Jerry Devona and wife Colleen; grandchildren Chelsea Bordelon, Casie Brewer, Crissy Ross, Dustin Devona, Shelby Devona, Kylie Head, Katlyn Head, Paula Ellis, and Junior Ellis; and six great-grandchildren.
A visitation in her honor will be held 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 27, 2018, with funeral services at 2:00 p.m., Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas. Officiating will be Pastor Mike Honeycutt. Interment follows at Hayes Grace Memorial Park, Hitchcock, Texas. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Donnie Head, Terrell Bishop, Bobby Ross, Dustin Devona, Spenser Honeycutt, and Aaron Brewer. Honorary pallbearer will be Reese Brewer.
The Family would like to thank Bayou Pines Care Center, Essential Hospice Care, and Debra Richards for their care and compassion.
