James Frederick Reegan
GALVESTON—James Frederick Reegan, 90, of Galveston, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 6, 2018. Funeral arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Janie C. Patina Burt
GALVESTON—Janie C. Patina Burt, 86, passed away Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at Ashton Parke Care Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Katie Woodfox Stokes
CLEAR LAKE—Katie Woodfox Stokes, 96, passed away on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with McBride Funeral Home.
