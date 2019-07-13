Elizabeth Ann Bailey (Alarid), age 71, passed away July 11, 2019 peacefully. She was a “BOI” born November 8, 1947 in Galveston, Texas to Vincent & Francis Alarid which both have proceeded her in death several years ago.
Elizabeth was a graduate from La Marque High School soon following, married James W. Bailey moved to Houston, Texas and started a family. She moved to Texas City, Texas over 40 years ago, divorced and remained in Texas City until her passing. She was a devoted Catholic and member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Texas City, Texas.
Elizabeth was a dedicated employee for Dr. Ruben & Bright Optometrists for over 20 years until her retirement in 2001. She loved NASCAR & NHRA racing, spending time with her grandchildren, listening to music and reading good novels.
She is survived by her life- long companion and lover, Rick Stewart; brothers, Richard Alarid and wife Ann, Vincent Alarid and wife JoAnn; sisters, Rosaline Sanchez and husband Angelo and Susan Johnson. Her son, David J. Bailey and daughters, Wendy L. Miller and Lisa A. Shipley. Grandchildren, David J. Bailey, II, Lizabeth Bailey, Amy Jo Bailey, Lauren Dokken (Highfill), Shelby May, Haley Glaskox, Isabella Miller, Jamin Miller, Matthew J. Shipley, Macy A.Shipley and Conor M. Shipley. She had 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She loved them very much and enjoyed great moments with the time she shared with each.
Memorial Services will be held at Crowder Funeral Home located at 401 Texas Ave (FM 1765) La Marque, TX 77568 Tuesday July 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
In celebration of her life, friends and family are gathering at Terraza’s Mexican Grill located at 814 9th Ave. N. Texas City, TX 77590 immediately following the service.
