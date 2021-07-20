Thomas James Tom Fairbanks

GALVESTON — Thomas (Tom) James Fairbanks passed away on July 9, 2021, surrounded by loving family. He was born on April 21, 1951 in Detroit, Michigan and moved to Galveston, Texas in the mid-1970s.
Tom was a true master carpenter who made lasting friendships with many of his customers and fellow tradesmen. He had an extraordinarily creative mind. His work was first class and built to last for generations.
He loved the outdoors. October through December were his favorite months because that meant that it was hunting season. He never missed a chance to hunt and enjoyed that time with friends and family. There was always venison in the freezer. He had many loyal and true friends who enriched his life, and he, theirs. Tom came from a large family and would oftentimes reminisce about the family get-togethers they had while he was growing up. He embraced his wife’s family as his own attending functions, gatherings, and just hanging out. He was affectionately known to them as Uncle Toe (sic).
He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas James and Barbara Fairbanks. He is survived by his loving wife, Paula (Jasper) Fairbanks. Together they built a home on Galveston Island. There was always a dog in their life. They enjoyed the Island life, hiking in the mountains, and working on their property in the Texas Hill Country.
In addition to his cherished wife, Paula, he is survived by his siblings Kenneth Fairbanks (Robin), Richard Fairbanks (Leslie), Teri Amidon (Jeff), Gordon Fairbanks (Beverly) and Brian Fairbanks (Danielle); his daughters: Maureen Stump and Michelle Rice; grandchildren Joshua, Abigail, Nichole, Ryan, and Ashlyn, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to a funeral Mass at Mary Star of the Sea of the Holy Family Parish, 16626 San Luis Pass Road, Jamaica Beach, Texas, 77554 on July 23, 2021 at 10 am. Visitation will be held from 9 am to 10 am. His cremated remains will be interred at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s organization (alz.org).
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Tom’s page at https://www.malloyandson.com/.
