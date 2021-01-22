Leland Randy Captain Randy Pruitt

CLEAR LAKE, TX — Leland Randall Pruitt, “Captain Randy,” was born in McKinney, Texas, to Leland Wiley Pruitt and Jo Ann Disser, February 27, 1959, and died December 26, 2020, in a car accident. Captain Randy was a pillar in the Clear Lake boating community. His motto was “Pruitt Can Do It!” He had a big personality, a generous heart, and was a friend to everyone he met. If you had a boat in Galveston Bay Area, Randy had probably worked on it in his repair business.
When Randy was growing up in Richardson, Texas, he went to YMCA camp and learned to waterski and sail, and he loved to fish. Randy was more comfortable living on the water than on land.
At nineteen years old he joined the Army and worked on Shillelagh Missile System at the Red Stone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, and then was stationed in Germany.
Randy had many mentors in his life, especially when he worked at Grandpappy Point Resort and Marina on Lake Texoma in the late 1980s. He started as the janitor at The Sailboat Shop of Houston, early 1990s, and eventually became a top salesperson. Later he became a mentor and teacher himself to many boating enthusiasts. In the 1980s and 90s he helped with Hobie Fleet 8’s catamaran regattas held at the Texas City Dike.
He received his captain’s license from the United States Coast Guard in 1995, and set up his nautical repair business, CRP Marine.
He had many lifelong boating friends all over the world including Naoko Yamazaki, the second Japanese woman to fly into space. Randy helped her and her husband build their houseboat on Clear Lake. It was an honor for him to be invited to see her shuttle launch mission STS-131 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida 2010.
“Captain Randy” worked for Star Fleet Entertainment Yachts in Kemah, Texas, and rescued boaters for Towboat U.S.A. Some of his rescues were quite astonishing, and he had many tales of rescues to entertain a captive audience. He rescued his sister and her husband when the levees broke in New Orleans, and their house was destroyed by six feet of water after Hurricane Katrina.
Two years ago, when he broke his spine in a fall, and had pneumonia, he miraculously fought back to walk again, after seven months in the hospital. On his off time he enjoyed visiting his stepmother and father on Lake Conroe, taking them to their church, Montgomery United Methodist Church, and watching the Dallas Cowboys football games. Randy’s Christian faith kept him going through his life.
Randy was preceded in death by his mother Jo Ann Disser, his sister Terri, and his stepmother Shirley Whittington Pruitt. He is survived by his father Leland Pruitt, sister Merri Littleton and her husband Jimmy, his uncle Tom Pruitt (wife Nancy and daughter Sarah), and his uncle Bill Pruitt. Also he is survived by his three stepbrothers Jason Whittington (wife Kelly), Guy Whittington (wife Bari), and Clay Whittington, along with their children Madison, Jax, Reid, and Chandler, and many special cousins, especially Sue Teman and Jeff Fuller. There are also many lifelong friends all across the Gulf Coast and beyond who were close. Randy now captains the Lord’s boat in beautiful heavenly waters. Services are pending due to COVID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.