Jarrod Lavor Gee
GALVESTON—Jarrod Lavor Gee, 34, departed this life on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his residence. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Angelina Delores Archangel
HOUSTON—Angelina Delores Archangel, 59, departed this life on Monday, July 8, 2019, in Memorial Hermann Greater Heights in Houston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Alex Adrian Aaron
GALVESTON—Alex Adrian Aaron, 70, departed this life on Monday, July 8, 2019, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
