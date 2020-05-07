Betty “B” Schroeder passed away May 6, 2020 at the age of 94. A proud BOI, she was born March 13, 1926 in Galveston, Texas to Katherine Ann Helmond and James Criss Kelso, Jr. She graduated from Ball High in 1943 and went to work at UTMB. She later worked as a book keeper for the city of Galveston and clerk in the Tax Office. Betty married James R. Schroeder on July 6, 1951 and remained so until his death in 2001. She was co-owner of Galveston Party Boats, Inc. and reminisced about the early days of the business when her husband built parts of their first fishing boat in their backyard.
They both wanted a family right away, however, Betty’s first three pregnancies ended in miscarriages in their third trimester. Their babies were buried at Babyland at Broadway Cemetery. Still determined to have children, Betty’s fourth pregnancy resulted in the birth of their first son, Edward and was followed by their second son, Criss and daughter, Kay.
Betty was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Galveston where she taught Sunday school and was later a proud member of the Daughters of the King. She also loved playing Bridge, Canasta, Mah Jong and she was a member of a book club where she shared her passion for reading. She loved to reminisce about growing up on 14th Street and the beach.
After the birth of her first son, Betty became a homemaker. She loved to entertain and was a fabulous cook and often made her own clothes. She was a Cowboy, Astros and Aggie fan. She would attend all of the home Texas A&M football games where her son, Ed, was a member of the Corps of Cadets. She drove son, Criss, and daughter, Kay, all over SE Texas for moto-cross races and horse shows. She was a proud grandmother of five grandsons to whom she spent countless hours reading; she referred to herself as “The Reading Grandma.” Betty never missed an event her grandsons participated in.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Schroeder; daughter, Katherine Schroeder King; and sister, Margie Kelso Schwalm. She is survived by her sons, Edward James Schroeder and wife Polly, Criss Kelso Schroeder and wife Karen; grandsons: James Criss, Cameron Jacob and wife Skylar, Brock Kelso and Chase Edward Schroeder, and Jeffery Mitchell King and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private ceremony will be held, but memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Betty’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
