LA PORTE — Vicki Aliese Chvatal, 70, of La Porte, Texas passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 in La Porte, Texas. Vicki was born in Galveston, Texas on May 15, 1951 to loving parents Emmitt and Dorothy (Starling) Thomas. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Vicki is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Kenneth Chvatal, and sisters Sheila Donoho and Linda Pimentel.
She is survived by her daughter Stefani McDonald and husband Robert, son Hank Chvatal and wife Jana, sister Tanis Fernandez and husband Jesse, brother Michael Thomas and wife Penny, granddaughters Alysse Maness and husband Landon, Kacie McDonald, and Natalie Chvatal, great granddaughter Stella Maness, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Vicki will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM in the Chapel at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 1:30 PM in the Chapel at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas.
