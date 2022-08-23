Joseph O'Brien Conti

GALVESTON — On Monday, August 15, 2022, Joseph (Joe) O'Brien Conti passed away at home, at the age of 76 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Joe was born to Joseph Powell Conti and Mary Loo O'Brien Conti on May 4, 1946, in Wheeling, West Virginia. He attended school in Corpus Christi, Oklahoma City and Dallas. He graduated from Highland Park High School in 1964 before attending the University of Texas in Austin and Arlington.
Joe completed his bachelor and master's degree at the University of Houston. He then joined Galveston Community College as a Psychology and Statistics professor for more than 30 years. Joe taught psychology for the nursing program in such an effective and interesting way that he captured their attention and memorialized learning. He was a master teacher and many nursing students would attest to that. Joe shared his passion for learning with thousands of graduates over the years. In fact, he loved visiting college campuses across the country and never left without an authentic college t-shirt from the campus bookstore.
Joe enjoyed traveling-planning every small detail. His journeys took him to Hawaii, Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean, and many trips from east to west across the United States. The simplest pleasures in life brought Joe great joy. He was a voracious reader and advanced bridge player with a lifelong passion for baseball. He enjoyed Friday afternoons with close friends at the "Spot" or at home with a cold Budweiser watching the Yankees, Texas Rangers, or NY Giants. He had an uncanny ability to find positivity and happiness in the routine as well as the extraordinary. His optimistic and pragmatic personality was infectious to everyone around him.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Loo Conti, sister Patricia Conti Lynn, nephew Patrick Conti Weir, and nephew Charles Joseph Clark. He is survived by daughter, Amanda Conti Haver and husband Steve, son Andrew Joseph Conti, wife Jennifer, grandchildren, Tristan, Dylan, Leighton Haver, Sofia, Josephine, Andrew Conti-Gonzalez; sister, Joanne Conti Volpe, husband Peter; sister, Jacquelyn Conti Clark, husband Buster, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at his home on Thursday, August 25th. It will be a casual come-and-go from 2pm-7pm filled with good food and good memories.
On Saturday, August 27th, 2022, at 9:00 am, a Mass will be celebrated at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 5620 Gollihar Road, Corpus Christi, 78412; followed by inurnment at Sea Side Memorial Park, Corpus Christi, Texas.
