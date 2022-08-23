Joseph O'Brien Conti

GALVESTON — On Monday, August 15, 2022, Joseph (Joe) O'Brien Conti passed away at home, at the age of 76 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Joe was born to Joseph Powell Conti and Mary Loo O'Brien Conti on May 4, 1946, in Wheeling, West Virginia. He attended school in Corpus Christi, Oklahoma City and Dallas. He graduated from Highland Park High School in 1964 before attending the University of Texas in Austin and Arlington.

