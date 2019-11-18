Dorothy M. Krejci, of League City, passed away in Thursday, November 14,2019 in League City, Texas at the age of 77. She was born on September 29, 1942 to Peter and Evelyn Krejci.
Dorothy was a graduate of Robert E. Lee high school in Baytown Texas and received her business degree from The University of Texas in Austin, Texas. Following college she went on to begin a career of 38 years as an International Flight Attendant for American Airlines. She lived in Chicago, Illinois for 30 years before moving back to her home state of Texas. She loved traveling the world with her sister Anita and many friends and family. In her most recent years you would find her walking her dogs that brought her so much joy along with volunteering to many organizations, playing bridge, and attending church. Dorothy loved her savior Jesus Christ and made it very well known to those close to her that she was ready to meet him in Heaven!
Dorothy is survived by her sister Anita Krejci Wilson and husband Charles, Betty Krejci Hairell, Brittney Krejci Davidson, niece Shauna W. Moore and husband Todd of Austin, nephew Dean Wilson and wife Heather of League City, great nieces and nephews Clayton O. Faust, Evan E. Faust, Cooper Lane Wilson, Addison Grace Wilson, Lindsey Kate Moore, Judd Bennett Moore and many other loving family and friends.
A visitation will begin at 9:30am with the Celebration of Life Ceremony following at 10:30am on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main, League City, Texas 77573.
A family Grave Side Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00AM at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Cemetery, FM957, Hallettsville, TX 77964.
Memorials in honor of Mrs. Krejci can be made to Bay Area Christian School at 4800 W Main St, League City, TX 77573. Family would like to thank the Traditions Hospice of South Houston and to all of her neighbors of fairway pointe.
