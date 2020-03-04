Elia Marie Chapa, aka “Birdie” went to be with our Lord on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the age of 65.
Memorial service will be held 3:00pm on Friday, March 6 at Moody Methodist Church, Rev. Lance Anaya officiating. The family will receive family and friends at the church beginning at 2:30pm.
Elia grew up working alongside of her siblings in the family business at Texas Star Bakery in Galveston. She graduated from Hitchcock High School, completed vocational training at Galveston College in 1974, and later retired from UTMB after 26 years of dedicated service in Business Administration. She was a member of Moody Methodist Church where she enjoyed taking day trips with various senior church groups, she enjoyed bird watching, taking long walks on the beach while praying and meditating, spending time in fellowship with her Christian family of friends and she also enjoyed teaching and working with young children—her direct involvement in all of life’s activities brought her great joy and happiness. She will be long remembered as a calm, caring, sharing and loving soul to all who knew her.
Elia is preceded in death by her parents: Alfredo and Altagracia Chapa, infant brother Avelardo, and nephew Alfredo Chapa.
Elia is survived by her loving son, Giuseppe Chapa and his fiancée Jade Killebrew of Galveston, sisters: Rosa Blanca Chapa from La Marque, Criselda Chapa and Raquel Chapa, both from Galveston, Irma Chapa and her husband David from Del Rio; brothers: Alsides Chapa and his wife Maria from Houston, Moctezuma Chapa from Florida, Roverto Chapa from Austin, and Manuel Chapa from Galveston; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends including two very special furry friends, Charlene and Diva.
In her lifetime she survived breast cancer, lung cancer, and until her recent battle with brain cancer for 18 months has prompted the family to request memorials be made in her name by giving to the American Cancer Society. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to all the staff at UTMB, Amed and Sigma home healthcare, and Cornerstone rehabilitation facility.
A special thanks also goes to all who have prayed and visited Elia and family during her recent illness including Pastor Rudy Soto and his wife Esther from Temple Emanuel Christian Church in Galveston—may God bless you all.
