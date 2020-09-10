GALVESTON—
Mariah Lee Jammer Williams, 85, departed this earthly life for her heavenly home on August 28, 2020, at the Kindred Hospital-Clear Lake in Webster TX.
She was born on June 29, 1935 in Brazoria, TX to Lewis, Sr. and Irene Jammer. She graduated from George Washington Carver High School in 1953. She was a longtime resident of Galveston and retired from UTMB as a LVN, after many years of service.
She was preceded in death by: parents, sisters, Angie Jammer-Banks, Louise Jones; brothers, Lewis Jammer, Jr., Samuel Jammer and Johnny Jammer; niece, Nettie Ward-Berry “Tootsie;” and nephew, Patrick Jones, Sr..
She leaves cherish memories of her life and legacy with her husband of 63 years, Emmitt Williams; sister, Herma Tolbert; brother, Ernest Jammer; sister-in-law, Thelma Jammer; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews other relative and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 12, 2010 at Mims Cemetery in Brazoria, TX with Pastor Kevin Hodge officiating. She will not have any visitation.
You may send condolences and sign her guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.