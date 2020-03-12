John (Gene) Rivas Jr., passed on March 11, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born to John and Irene Rivas on June 22, 1935 in Sugarland Texas.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Earl Rivas and daughter Leticia R. Chapman. He leaves behind, to cherish his memory, his wife of 63 years Seferina F. Rivas, sons Mitch and Victor, daughters Laura and Suzanne Ecker (Rob). Grandchildren, Rhonda Davis (Josh), Sylvia Rivas, Rena Garcia (Redd Mitchell), Alexandria Hazard, Jack and Nathan Ecker. Six great grandchildren. Brothers Charlie Rivas (Theresa), Joe Rivas (Linda), and sister-in-law Rosie Rivas. John worked at Mainland Center Hospital for 37 years, retiring at the age of 72 and was of the Baptist faith being a member of Primera Iglesia Bautista, Hitchcock.
A special Thank You to Barbara Alvarado and A-Med Hospice Care. Services to be held on Saturday March 14th, 2020 at Forest Park East Funeral Home. Viewing and visitation from 9-10am, service at 10am, immediately followed by burial and fellowship. In lieu of flowers, assist or donate to your faith or small church in your vicinity.
