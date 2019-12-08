Elaine Ann Petrick
GALVESTON—Elaine Ann Petrick, age 76, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at The Meridian. Arrangements are under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Dwuan Deray Anderson
LEAGUE CITY—Dwuan Deray Anderson, 51, of League City, Texas passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300. www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com
Sharon Pauline Macaluso
HITCHCOCK—Sharon Pauline Macaluso, 74, of Hitchcock, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 , at her residence. Services are pending with James Crowder Funeral Home.
Raul Montelongo “Popo” Alcocer, Sr.
GALVESTON—Raul Montelongo “Popo” Alcocer, Sr. age 70 of Galveston died Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Maria A. Perez
GALVESTON—Maria A. Perez age 90 of Pasadena passed away Wednesday October 27, 2019 at HCA Hospital in Pasadena. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Cecilia L. Garza
GALVESTON—Cecilia L. Garza age 94 of Galveston passed away Tuesday December 3, 2019 at The Resort in Texas City. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Delmer A. Ruggles
GALVESTON—Delmer A. Ruggles age 73 of Goldthwaite, Texas passed away Monday December 2, 2019 at his residence in Goldthwaite. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Linda Taylor
GALVESTON—Linda Taylor age 68 of Galveston passed away Friday December 6, 2019 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
A. Juliette Russell
GALVESTON—A. Juliette Russell, 95, of Galveston, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at UTMB Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Dale Minix
GALVESTON—Dale Minix, 55, passed away on December 7, 2019 at UTMB, surrounded by her daughter and family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Wynn Funeral Home (409)621-1677.
