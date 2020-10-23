Jose Otillio “Tilo” Castro age 85 of Santa Fe, Texas died Tuesday October 20, 2020 at his residence. Funeral Mass is 9:00am Monday October 26, 2020 at St. Mary the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors from 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Sunday at the funeral home where a rosary will be recited at 6:30pm.
Born January 2, 1935 in Mykawa, Texas to Manuel Castro and Felicitas Reyes Castro, Tilo was a faithful member of St. Mary the Miraculous Medal Church. He was retired with 35 years of service at Santa Fe Railroad as a Carman. He loved to play softball and coach Lassie League. He was proud to be the coach of the St. Peter’s Catholic Church Championship football team for 3 years. He was faithful to attend all of his grandkids and great grandkids events. In his retirement years he enjoyed being a butcher at Doreck’s Meat Market in Santa Fe. He truly enjoyed his retirement years as he spent quality time with his family that he loved dearly. He was famous for his Mexican Shrimp (Tripas) and cooking great Barbecue for his family and many friends. He was an Oilers fan, Texans fan, Astros fan and the Texas Longhorns. He is now with our Heavenly Father enjoying eternal rest until we see him again.
Tilo was preceded in death by his son Samuel W. Castro, sisters Manuela Mendoza, Julia Balusek and Patricia Koury and brothers Jesse Castro and Robert Castro. Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years Lorenza H. Castro of Santa Fe; sons Robert T. Castro, Sr. and wife Lucy and Frank R. Castro, Sr. and wife Theresa all of Santa Fe and Gilbert “Gibby” Castro and wife Cindy of Galveston; daughter Annette C. Garcia and husband Paulo, Sr. of Texas City; daughter in law Maria Castro of LaMarque; sisters Stella Garcia, Lupe Caballero of Galveston and Juanita Poole and husband Robert of Spring; brother Alex Rodriguez of Maryland; 17 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Frank Castro, Jr., Miguel Uresti, Robert Castro, Jr., Trini Castro, Paulo Garcia, Jr., Luis Garcia, Samuel Castro, Jr., Daniel Castro, Rolando Trevino and Armond Lemelle, Jr.. Honorary pallbearers are Johnny Sanchez, Claudio Martinez and Rocky Castro.
The family would like to thank his nurse Sharrise Cotton for the kind and compassionate care given to Mr. Castro.
In respect for others please remember to wear a mask at the visitation and funeral service.
