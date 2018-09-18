HITCHCOCK—Barbara Jean (Mentzel) DeVries of Santa Fe passed away from this life Sunday night, September 16, 2018, at her residence surrounded by her husband, children, brothers, sisters and many family members.
She was a lifelong resident of the Santa Fe – Hitchcock area. She worked at American National Insurance and First Baptist Church Santa Fe Day Care for many years. She absolutely loved “her babies” and provided the most amazing care for her grandbabies. She was known as the cook of the family, with her special ingredient…Love.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ameal and Willie Louise (Wilson) Mentzel; father & mother in law, B.H. DeVries, Sr. and wife, Victoria; sister, Linda Kelley; brother in law, Robert DeVries; and sister in law, Carol DeVries.
Survivors include her loving husband of 57 years, Henry (B.H.) DeVries; son, Dwayne DeVries and wife, Erika Eriksson; daughters, Terri Cramer and husband, Miles Reece, Tracy Clay and husband, Rodger, Laura and husband, Robert LaBeth; grandchildren, Cody Hitchcock, Derek DeVries and wife, Ashley, Jared DeVries, Kelsey Cramer, Ashley Fairchild, Alison DeVries, Sean LaBeth, Shaye LaBeth; great-grandchildren Bradach and Carston DeVries; brothers, Ameal Herman Mentzel and wife, Carolyn, Wayne Lee Mentzel; sisters, Shirley Pike and husband, Richard, Carol Lynn Maxwell and husband, Wayne; numerous nieces, nephews and many longtime friends.
Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Thursday, September 20, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Mr. R.T. Pike officiating. Interment will follow at Alta Loma Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Cody Hitchcock, Derek DeVries, Jared DeVries, Sean LaBeth, Robert LaBeth, Charles DeVries. Honorary pallbearers will be Rodger Clay, Miles Reece, Kevin Mentzel, Kyle Mentzel, Pat Mentzel and Matt Mentzel.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Those who wish may make memorials in the form of donations to the MPS Society, C/O Donations, P.O. Box 14686 Durham, NC 27709-4686.
