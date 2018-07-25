January 21, 1940 - July 20, 2018
Mr. George Earl Howard, Sr., 78, passed away Friday, July 20, 2018.
Mr. Howard was born January 21, 1940 in Karnack, Texas.
Funeral services for Mr. Howard will be held Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at New Beginning Church in League City with a visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M. Pastor Malcolm Dotson will officiate the funeral service.
