Jones
Celebration of life services for Steven Jones will be held today at 2 p.m. at League City United Methodist Church, 1601 League City Pkwy W., League City.
Compton
Funeral services for Jewel Compton will be held today at 11 a.m. at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston.
Anonsen
Funeral Mass for Cameron Anonsen will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Simpson
Services for Larry Simpson, Sr. will be held today from 12 noon - 2 p.m. at St. John Baptist Church, 2917 Sealy St., Galveston.
Manis
Funeral services for Robert Manis, Sr. will be held today at 2 p.m. in the chapel of James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque, 401 Texas Ave. in La Marque.
Eubank
Memorial services for Jerry Eubank will be held today at 2 p.m. at The First Presbyterian Church, 1903 Church Street, Galveston.
Paris
A memorial service for Anita Paris will be held today at 10 a.m. at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church in Hitchcock under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
