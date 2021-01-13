LA MARQUE — Bernice Elaine Oehlert Klyng, 95, died on Thursday, December 31, 2020. She was born October 8, 1925 in Galveston, Texas to Edward and Alma Jones Oehlert.
She was a resident of La Marque for over 70 years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of La Marque where she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, sang in the choir, and was a member of the Prayer Chain and the Women's Group.
During her life, Bernice was a woman that loved and gave as strongly and steadily as she possibly could. Her children, grandchildren and great granddaughter were the light of her life and her biggest pride and joy. Bernice was respected as a matriarchal figure in her neighborhood and welcomed each new neighbor and their children as if they were her own family.
Bernice is preceded in death by husband, Robert Earl Klyng, daughter, Joan Lowe, son, Robert Earl Klyng, Jr. and brothers-in-law, Pete Tomich, Oscar Ekelund and William Klyng. She is survived by her sister, Ethel Tomich; grandchildren: Brett Lyda (Wanni Yu), Jonathon Klyng and Coralea Lowe; great-granddaughter, Mei Lana; son-in-law, Cary Lowe, daughter-in-law, Ann Klyng; sisters-in-law: Joyce Ekelund and Shirley Klyng; cousin, Edla (Lu) Epperson, nephews: Pete Tomich, Michael Klyng, Dennis Klyng, and Clifford Klyng; nieces: Sue (Randy) LeBlanc, Lisa (Bob) Heston, Nancy (Clyde) McGuire, Barbara Sanderson, Mary (Jimmie) Gillane; a loving and dedicated friend, Martha McGinnis; godson, Daniel Gillane and a host of many longtime friends.
The family would like to extend appreciation to Meals-On-Wheels, Jennifer Basciano and staff of Visiting Angels, as well as Regina, Donnelle, and Nikita of Gulf Healthcare Center for their generous and compassionate care for Bernice.
A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of the James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque.
Pallbearers will be Bob Heston, Randy LeBlanc, August LaFoy, Bobby Heston, Noah Espinoza and Joseph Gillane. Honorary Pallbearer is Daniel Gillane.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston.
